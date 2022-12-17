Goldilock teams up with the UK Ministry of Defence to advance solutions for cyber vulnerabilities in military systems

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Following continued nurturing from UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NSCS), Goldilock has been proven relevant as a next generation solution that reduces exposure to national security cyber threats. Both Goldilock and DASA are celebrating the success of the project so far that has developed two distinct prototypes, months before the predicted timescale. This achievement prompted DASA’s feedback about the overall project performance to state “it couldn’t have gone any better”.

At the core of the project is Goldilock’s TruAirgap™ patented technology that dynamically and physically segments networks, without using the internet. As part of this partnership, the commercial version has been significantly retooled to address environments where cyber risk stakes are at their highest in critical national infrastructure and military use.

The form factor of the two new prototypes are dramatically re-engineered from the CAD designs up, making each product distinct from commercial versions ofTruAirgap™, both are more suited to being bolted to walls, radio masts and wind turbines. With DASA helpfully advising Goldilock, changes to aspects such as the external casing, methods of power and form factor and hardening characteristics have been quickly considered and implemented.

Goldilock’s attentive and experienced Development Team went the extra mile and also scribed every step and detail of thought processes, approaches to challenges, and the logic behind decisions so they can share their initial development story in its completeness for the first time. And, with both prototypes now being showcased within the MoD, they worked closely with the DASA team to create clear explanatory materials and supporting assets that accompany the detailed technical documents.

Goldilock’s team of Developers and Engineers were able to translate DASA’s requirements and exceed expectations within a tight timescale. Now they hope to use the learnings they’ve gained to further boost their exploration of innovative cybersecurity solutions for the defence sector.

Stephen Kines, Co-founder of Goldilock, commented: “Our partnership with DASA was our first major milestone in working on cyber security with the defence sector. Thanks to DASA’s support, guidance and openness, the experience was a hugely positive one that we are excited to build on going forwards. We hope to share our learnings widely with other organisations that are developing technology to reduce current cyber threats from hostile nations and criminal groups and ensure a safer future.”

Goldilock is based on the premise that your assets should not be physically connected to the Internet when you’re not using them, but that they must be available to you from anywhere immediately when you want to access them. That process, however, should not be controlled over the internet. Our patented remote TruAirgap™ security technology allows asset owners to remotely and instantly physically connect and disconnect those assets (servers, networks, OT systems, data repositories) to and from the internet without using the internet to do so. Goldilock is redefining how sensitive data, devices, networks and critical infrastructure can be secured.