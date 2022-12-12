Atos becomes Official Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football until 2030

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Atos announces that it has become the Official Technology Partner for UEFA National Team Football (UNTF). This new momentous 8-year cutting-edge partnership to deliver technological support for UNTF and its competitions will be fundamental to the organization’s technological evolution.

As football competitions become more connected and more widely viewed across Europe and beyond, a strong technology partner will aid UEFA to face technological challenges and continuously introduce efficiencies and innovations. As part of this partnership, Atos will help UEFA manage, improve, and optimize its complex technology landscape and operations with the overall aim of organizing and supporting national team football events over the coming years, including UEFA EURO, UEFA Nations League Finals, European Qualifiers, U-21 Championships, and Futsal EURO.

To help achieve these aims, Atos brings its vast experience in the sports sector combined with its technological expertise and understanding of the global sports ecosystem in order to deal with critical data and IT systems during major events.

Atos is the Worldwide IT Partner of the Olympic Games and is now working on the preparation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Atos is also the official Technology and Digital Services Partner of the European Olympic Committee for the next editions of the European Games until 2027.

Providing a comprehensive and secure end-to-end IT solution

Atos will be responsible for maintaining and evolving UEFA’s critical application landscape to deliver services for UEFA’s main national team football events. Atos will also bring its expertise in the field of sports and major events to support UEFA in all activities related to IT planning, organization, and operations.

UEFA organizes some of the most prestigious and visible events in the sports industry. To provide the best possible experience for all stakeholders, cybersecurity is critical. Atos will be responsible for managing and securing the underlaying hybrid-cloud environment and the infrastructure required to host UEFA’s services, applications, and data. Atos will leverage its world-class cybersecurity services, from identity and access management to advanced incident detection and response, to anticipate, monitor and remediate any potential threats in real time.

In addition to the activities related to the organization of UEFA events, Atos will also provide a full range of services – with advanced digital workplace, user support and network solutions – to optimize UEFA’s IT operations and improve the internal user experience. Atos will work closely with UEFA in all these areas to support its business strategy and bring efficiency and innovation to its IT environment for the benefit of fans and the entire football family in Europe.

"We are pleased to advance into a new phase of technological growth with this partnership with Atos and look forward to working alongside Atos’ teams over the coming years," said Stephane Igolen, Services and Management Director, UEFA.

“The world is becoming more digitalized and with Atos onboard as our technology partner, we are ensuring we will have all the necessary technological expertise to successfully deliver our competitions to the millions of fans around the globe.” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA.

“I am delighted that Atos’ sporting history continues to be written on new fields! Football is the most popular sport in Europe, and we are committed to making it even more visible and accessible to all by working with UEFA to accelerate its digital transformation. This is a major win for Atos and proves that the Group is well positioned to work hand in hand with new customers over the long term,” said Nourdine Bihmane, Co-CEO in charge of Tech Foundations, Atos.

“Our teams will leverage their expertise in cloud, cybersecurity, integration, digital sovereignty, and digital workplace services to manage and modernize UEFA’s digital backbone to deliver outstanding events for the benefit of all football fans. Today a new great sporting and technological story has begun!” Patrick Adiba, CEO Major Events and Tech Foundations Chief Revenue Officer, Atos.

Atos is the only international information technology services company with a dedicated Sports and Major Events division.