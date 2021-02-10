Global Switch announces appointment of new Independent Advisor to its Security Control Committee

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Global Switch is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Jenkins MBE as independent advisor to its Security Control Committee, the body responsible for ensuring Global Switch maintains world-class security across its data centres for its customers.

Michael succeeds Steve Dalzell in the role and will be responsible for providing senior, independent counsel to Global Switch’s in-house security team, which includes the Group Security Manager and Security Managers at each of its key sites. He will advise on the emerging threat landscape, stress test operational plans and conduct the annual independent security audit of Global Switch data centres.

The Global Switch Security Control Committee was established nearly a decade ago with independent membership incorporated in 2016, to ensure effective control of all procedures, organisational matters and other aspects pertaining to:

the security and safeguarding of commercially sensitive information (including export-controlled technology);

the Security Policy and procedures around the physical and cyber access to all Global Switch data centres are effectively implemented and maintained; and

ensuring the security and independence of customers’ operations within Global Switch data centres.

Michael brings over 20 years of senior level experience in strategic intelligence, security resilience, information security and privacy management. He has extensive experience in leading the delivery of cyber and information security strategies, as well as advising large organisations across the intelligence, information and cyber security and security domains. Michael is a Non-Executive Director and Strategic Advisor to a UK corporate defence company, as well as Chief Information Security Officer at Brunel University London where he is the senior strategic lead of their five year Cyber, Privacy and Information Security Plan.

Previously, Michael was Olympic Park Security Lead for London’s Olympic Games in 2012 where he was responsible for managing the delivery of specialist security planning, information security, and resilience for London Venues. Before this he was Head of Security and Information Security for a major UK data centre provider where he successfully led the operational delivery of Information Security governance. Prior to this Michael was a Defence Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Officer in the British Armed Forces and was awarded an MBE for his services to UK Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Operations in 2007.

Michael is a Certified Cyber Professional (Lead Practitioner Security & Risk) as well as a best-selling author of four spy thriller novels including hints of cyber-crime.