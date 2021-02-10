Ma-Sauvegarde obtains the Health Data Host certification for its off-line backup service

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ma-Sauvegarde, the company specialized in off-line backup, is thrilled to announce you the achievement of certifications ISO 27001:2017 and HDS .

At the beginning of this year, Ma-Sauvegarde has taken a new step. Obtaining this double certification is part of the company’s continuous improvement and pursuit of excellence. Loyal to its commitments, Ma-Sauvegarde continues to meet the highest standards to fit with the expectations of its customers.

The HDS (Health Data Host) certification, which the requirements are established by the ANS (Health Digital Agency), complements and reinforces the ISO 27001 standard (Standard that defines the set of good practices to maximize the security of an IT infrastructure) with regard to Personal Health Data. The HDS certification is therefore an extension of ISO 27001.

This certification replaces the former HADS approval, whose validity will end this year. Therefore, any solution provider performing processing on Health Data must be HDS certified. This is officially the case for the Ma-Sauvegarde service which fully meets the HDS requirements for the Layer number 6 (Off-line Health Data Backup).