GTT Launches Global Network Services Ordering Platform to Streamline Order Processing and Ticket Resolution for Third-Party Circuits

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. has announced the deployment of a new centralized platform that supports its Access Services Request (ASR) order management and ticketing resolution system. The new API-driven platform leverages Universal Order Connect provided by Neustar, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution. Enterprise customers benefit from a single, standardized and seamless interface with third-party circuit providers that will speed up the processing time of new orders and streamline ticket resolution with ongoing service for an improved experience.

To meet their global connectivity needs, GTT enterprise customers can leverage thousands of access service providers around the world, including 400 preferred access partners for best-in-class performance that connect to GTT’s global Tier IP network for an end-to-end service managed by GTT.

The enhanced platform, which helps mitigate the potential complexity of order management with GTT’s access suppliers, includes automation capabilities that:

• Reduce manual steps in the process

• Provide the ability to adapt formats to customer requirements, and

• Improve the accuracy of orders and trouble tickets

Additionally, the single interface facilitates trouble ticket processing and improves the ease and transparency of ticket management, resulting in more responsive service for the customer.