Fujitsu Launches UK Threat Response Service To Help Businesses Quickly Counter Cyber Threats

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fujitsu has launched its Threat Response service in the UK, a new way for customers to rapidly access its cyber security experts in the event of a breach or attack. Cyber security is an increasing priority for SMEs and large organisations, with nearly a third (32%) of businesses having identified breaches or attacks last year.

As part of the service, the Threat Ready package – a premium offering – helps customers prepare for an attack and take a proactive response should one be identified. Customers will get access to a priority-response, 24/7 service as soon as an attack is reported, with real-time updates and consultancy provided by a team of cyber specialists – working from Fujitsu’s Advanced Threat Centre – during and after an attack. The service will initially be launched in the UK market and rolled out across Europe in the coming months.

Rapidly responding to cyber breaches has become an increasingly important issue in recent years; the GDPR now requires companies to notify the relevant supervisory body within 72 hours of a personal data breach, or face severe financial penalties that will impact their bottom line. What’s more, with an increasing number of cyber criminals and other nefarious groups exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic for their own personal gain, quickly mitigating a cyber attack is critical to businesses.

Other benefits of the Threat Ready option include: Expert testing of Incident Response Scenario through simulation exercises to test if current plans are robust, and priority access to first responder resources within 2 hours and attendance on UK site within 12 hours (Covid-19 permitting).

Fujitsu is also offering two further threat response options: Threat Respond (guaranteed 1st responder contact within 4 hours) and Threat React (1st responder contact based on availability).