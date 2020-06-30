STULZ offers next generation data centre climate control with CyberWall

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

STULZ has announced the availability of its CyberWall cooling solution. Designed for operators of large, colocation and hyperscale data centres, it comprises a range of precision air conditioning units specifically developed for facilities with separate aisles. Its horizontal airflow technology enables reliable operation of high IT load densities, without the use of raised floors or side coolers.

Heat density within racks is increasing with each new generation of data centre equipment, which is also extremely sensitive and must operate within a strict temperature range. Data centre operators that fail to combat this increase in heat load, risk causing significant harm to their IT equipment, reducing its operational life, lowering performance and reliability, and increasing energy expenditure.

In order to protect equipment and offer unrivalled levels of cooling performance, CyberWall is configured around high performance fan walls comprising cutting edge electronically commutated (EC) fans with integrated air/water heat exchangers. This allows a cooling capacity of around 100kW per metre of wall length to be achieved and means that the efficient air conditioning of high power densities, as well as racks of 42U or more, is now possible. With data centre white space now at a premium, STULZ has designed CyberWall so that indoor air handlers with cold water connection can be mounted in rows or stacked without gaps – making use of all available wall space and optimising system performance. Mounted at the aisle end, where they supply individual rack rows horizontally with cold air, the warm aisle is separated by a containment system with a ceiling duct, so that reliable separation of cold and warm air is guaranteed. The CyberWall system also fits precisely into the existing service corridor, which allows the maintenance of air conditioners to be completed without the need for personnel to enter the server area.

STULZ CyberWall modules achieve an impressive cooling capacity of 220kW, with 16°C water inlet, and an airflow rate of 55,000m³/h per air conditioning unit. As part of its pioneering Custom Indoor Air Handling Unit (AHU) series, STULZ provides a wide range of output sizes and special designs, offering customers a comprehensive portfolio of unit dimensions, components and capacities to meet specific requirements. The combination of CyberWall and the Custom Indoor AHU series means that operators have access to a high performance cooling solution, which takes into account ASHRAE specifications and achieves impressive partial Power Usage Effectiveness (pPUE) values.