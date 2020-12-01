Fourth annual RegTech100 announced to recognize the tech companies transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

The new RegTech100 list for 2021 is launched. The prestigious list recognizes the world’s most innovative technology solution providers that address the challenges of ever-increasing regulatory pressures within financial services.

The RegTech (regulatory technology) industry has experienced huge growth in recent years as banks and other financial institutions grapple with the unrelenting pace of regulatory change across all jurisdictions. Over $5bn has been invested in RegTech companies so far in 2020, according to data published by RegTech Analyst, as compliance requirements become even more complex due to the shift to remote working in response to Covid-19 restrictions. As a result, this year’s process to identify the 100 RegTech innovation leaders was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a longlist of over 1,000 companies produced by RegTech Analyst. Sixty-two new companies entered the RegTech100 for 2021 and the finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the compliance function.

RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, “Banks and other financial institutions need to be aware of the latest RegTech innovation in the market to avoid new compliance risks and stay competitive despite new regulations around customer onboarding and remote communication post Covid-19. The RegTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as identity verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security and reporting.”

Among the world’s leading RegTech companies in the 2021 RegTech100 are the following:

ACTICO: leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning to manage risk, fulfil regulatory obligations and prevent fraud.

Apiax: RegTech company building digital solutions that enable financial institutions to comply with regulations worldwide. Armadillo: provides reports on 380m companies and 5bn individuals plus PEPs, sanctions, adverse media and ID verification for KYC/EDD. BearingPoint RegTech: international provider of innovative regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology solutions and services along the regulatory value chain. Bureau van Dijk (BvD): with information on nearly 400 million companies, Bureau van Dijk captures and treats entity data for better decision-making and increased efficiency.

Capnovum: delivers a global, industry agnostic, regulatory change management platform with fully automated horizon scanning and real-time impact assessments.

Compliance.ai: helps BFSI firms transform RCM, thereby reducing compliance risk for compliance officers, risk officers, and general counsel. Df2020: offers dialogue-driven technology which can digitize complex rule-based knowledge such as regulations and procedures.

Fourthline: end-to-end solution for bank-grade KYC and fraud detection providing industry-leading conversion and compliance levels. KYC Global: founded by experts in financial crime prevention, provider of best-of-breed RiskScreen AML software and leading compliance portal, KYC360. Red Oak Compliance: the advertising compliance review software of choice in the financial services industry.

RegCentric: delivers innovative services and solutions that take a holistic approach across risk management, regulatory reporting, and data management.

Sphonic: provides a ‘low-code’ Identity Orchestration solution allowing organisations to automate KYC, KYB, AML & Fraud Transaction monitoring processes via a single API.

The Technancial Company: provides real-time risk management and trade surveillance tools to and for global markets.

Tookitaki: globally recognized RegTech company providing proven, scalable, easily implementable and explainable AI-powered smart solutions in the AML/CFT and Reconciliation spaces.

Trulioo: leading provider of real-time identity and business verification for 5bn people and 330m companies worldwide through a single API. Veratad Technologies: world class provider of online/real-time Identity Verification, Age Verification, Fraud Prevention and Compliance Solutions.

