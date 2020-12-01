Fime partners with AndroidTM for biometric security evaluation

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fime has become one of the test laboratories able to perform Android biometric security evaluation. A growing number and variety of Android devices rely on face and fingerprint recognition for device unlock and user authentication. All implementations must meet Android’s requirements to protect end-users.

Fime is now helping smartphone OEMs, biometric component and software providers to evaluate anti-spoofing ability and achieve successful Android compliance.

From expert consultation to training, tools, laboratory validation services and tailored testing services Fime helps the biometric and device OEM communities to launch innovations quickly, easily and safely.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Spoofability is measured by the Spoof Acceptance Rate (SAR) of the biometric. SAR is a metric to measure how resilient biometric technology is against a dedicated attacker.