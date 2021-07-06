Fluid Networks Selects Cyren Inbox Security to Protect MSP Customers’ Inboxes

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cyren announced Fluid Networks strategic technology, cloud, cyber security solutions and advisory services, selected Cyren Inbox Security (CIS) and has deployed the anti-phishing solution to its customers across the company’s international operations.

Headquartered in California, Fluid Networks is an elite Managed IT Services Provider (MSPs) offering expert managed IT services according to an “all-in” business model that includes all core solutions and toolsets needed to ensure that customers have access to essential IT services and cyber protections.

After experiencing a phishing attack across multiple Office 365 users resulting in a lot of time spent remediating the incidents, Fluid Networks adopted a security awareness training solution (SAT) designed to teach users to identify phishing emails to help protect against future attacks. However, the SAT solution could only address suspected phishing emails submitted by users and could not automatically detect phishing attacks across all user inboxes.

Concerned with the growing burden of managing an increasing volume of phishing incidents, Fluid Networks sought a more effective solution that provided automated phishing detection as well as automated incident response, to eliminate the time, effort and resources needed to investigate and remediate incidents. Lastly, it had to be affordable to preserve the profitability of the managed services platform.

Fluid evaluated four alternative solutions, ultimately choosing Cyren Inbox Security for several reasons:

● Dedicated Incident Response (IR) Capability

● Effective User Engagement

● Simple to Use and Manage

● Easy, Cost-Effective Deployment for MSPs

As businesses grow and expand, and email threats like phishing continue to rise, Managed Service Providers are in search of powerful and effective anti-phishing solutions to protect their customers. Cyren Inbox Security is attractive to MSPs due to its ease of implementation, automated detection and incident response capabilities, and affordability – all important features for MSPs.