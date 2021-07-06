1LINK, Cydea Tech and Skurio join forces to improve cybersecurity in the Pakistan finance sector

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Skurio, the UK Digital Risk Protection company, today announced the roll out of a new collaborative Cyber Threat Intelligence solution in Pakistan in partnership with 1LINK and CydeaTech.

“1TIP”, a Threat Intelligence Platform designed to promote better detection of data breaches and external cyber threats is now live with an initial cohort of banks in the region and the coalition will scale operations to support banking organisations nationwide this year. 1TIP relies on the Skurio Digital Risk Protection solution to monitor surface, deep and Dark Web sources around the clock, to provide intelligence on hacking groups and leaks of sensitive information.

The move comes as part of a strategic government initiative, in the wake of historic cyber incidents, to promote better consumer protection as digital banking services are adopted. 1LINK operates the largest secure digital payment platform in Pakistan and was established by a consortium of 11 banking partners.

1LINK’s dedication to strengthening defences for customers was highlighted by CEO, Najeeb Agrawalla, at recent signing ceremony with 1TIP customer Bank, “1LINK is committed to improving the cyber security posture of the financial industry against ever increasing cyber threats.”

Banks signing up to service benefit from local expertise provided by the CydeaTech team who have established a hitlist of threat actors and intelligence sources relevant to banking institutions in conjunction with Skurio’s own threat intelligence experts. This enables customers of 1TIP to get the earliest possible warning of attack planning as well as vital intelligence on the latest cyber threats.