Fixed dome camera supporting powerful AI with deep learning on the edge

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications launches AXIS P3255-LVE Dome Camera, providing a platform for analytics based on artificial intelligence (AI) with deep learning. This versatile fixed dome camera features an innovative dual chipset that is the basis for nuanced and very granular object classification.

The chipset, which combines the proprietary Axis ARTPEC-7 chip with a deep-learning processing unit (DLPU) is the secret behind the cameras’ exceptional AI-based object-classification capabilities. The advanced hardware offers a unique opportunity to take advantage of custom-made third-party applications based on AI. The dual chipset also makes it possible for preinstalled AXIS Object Analytics to detect and classify humans and/or vehicles as well as distinguish between different types of vehicles such as cars, busses, trucks, and bikes (motorcycle/bicycle). Additionally, the dual chipset allows analytics to run on the camera (on the edge), which results in a faster and more scalable system. Other benefits include real-time processing, and lower costs and complexity. Storage and bandwidth needs, as well as privacy concerns, are also reduced because only relevant video is transferred over the network.

Key features include:

• Powerful AI with deep learning

• Granular object classification

• Support for 3rd-party AI applications

• Edge-based processing for scalability

• Lightfinder 2.0, Forensic WDR, OptimizedIR

This outdoor-ready, IK10-rated camera is packed with enhanced security functionality to prevent unauthorized access and safeguard your system. It offers excellent image quality in HDTV 1080p resolution. And with Axis Lightfinder 2.0 and Axis Forensic WDR it delivers true colors and great detail in challenging light or near darkness. Furthermore, OptimizedIR ensures sharp video even in complete darkness without the need for extra lighting.