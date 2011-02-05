FirstPoint Mobile Guard Launches the Protected Cellular Connectivity Suite for Enterprises

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

FirstPoint Mobile Guard launched its new Protected Cellular Connectivity Suite, built for IoT enterprises. The comprehensive, ultra-secure multi-functional system enables enterprises to securely manage thousands of IoT cellular-connected devices without depending on an operator.

The solution reduces costs and boosts operational efficiency at scale, providing complete end-to-end protection over the connected devices with an easy-to-use multi-tenant management interface, all while delivering the best protection against cellular network attacks. Its easy set of API functions allow flexible, customizable configurations for any operational use case.

FirstPoint’s cellular cybersecurity technology, which is already implemented at several large IoT organizations, MNOs, MVNOs and governmental agencies, gives enterprises robust control and protection with private, isolated services, quick-start connectivity, and complete roaming control. The network-based integrated platform detects, alerts, and blocks different network vulnerabilities and threats such as denial of service, SMS attacks, malware, mobile IP-data attacks, network fraud, and more.