Smart Global Governance expands the coverage of its Data and Privacy Module to 70 applicable regulations and standards worldwide

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Smart Global Governance’s integrated risk management platform is designed to help organizations better manage their risks in a coordinated, cross-functional and real-time manner. This allows them to achieve significant productivity gains and to address the main expectations of supervisory authorities resulting from the various applicable regulations and standards: traceability, accountability. Smart Global Governance announced that its SaaS (software-as-a-service) solution extends its coverage to 70 regulations and standards related to data and privacy, applicable worldwide.

Many organizations are facing ever-increasing obligations and risks with respect to personal or industrial data, with relatively small growing teams and budgets. Most of these organizations are still frequently using spreadsheets and specialized software that operate in silos that are inadequate for consolidation and updating, with consequences such as overload, redundancy, manual and repetitive tasks, lack of a single source of truth, and lack of global and real-time visibility into risks and their mitigation.

The plug and play risk management module for data and privacy allows organizations to:

Natively integrate information from existing software and information systems.

Enable collaboration between internal teams and third parties.

Identify governance areas with capability gaps.

Progressively build capacity, monitoring and execution of the roadmap.

Obtain a global view of the governance posture, updated in real time.

Smart Global Governance’s investment in data and privacy reinforces its commitment to enabling organizations to have a global, cross-functional, real-time view of their risks. Now, these organizations can benefit from the power of a telecommuting solution that enables them to implement data and privacy management programs, manage compliance tasks and projects faster, collaborate with auditors, automate evidence collection, and ensure ongoing compliance.