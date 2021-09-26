Fingerprints has enabled biometric authentication to be executed within Infineon’s Secure Element

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has enabled biometric authentication to be executed entirely within Infineon’s Secure Element, making it cheaper and easier for card manufacturers to develop and roll out biometric payment cards at scale.

Fingerprints collaborated with Infineon Technologies AG to demonstrate the capabilities of the new software. The partners combined Infineon’s 40nm security controller (SLC38) with Fingerprints’ T-Shape® 2 (T2) sensor module and the latest biometric software for payments. This is particularly significant as almost one in two payment cards with a chip worldwide has an Infineon security controller at its core.

To achieve this, Fingerprints’ R&D team focused on reducing the memory footprint, flash and RAM requirements of its software to fit inside Infineon’s SLC38 Secure Element.

The fingerprint sensor software is available to payment card manufacturers globally now.