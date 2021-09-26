Systancia chooses the subscription model for all its services

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Systancia has announced that subscription has been made available for all its services, with current clients switching massively to subscription.

This subscription concerns cloud services (SaaS), software products deployed in clients’ infrastructures and additional services offered by the publisher (such as maintenance and support services, recurring training, and assistance services, etc.). After the year 2020 marked by strong growth in its monthly recurring revenues (+171% compared to 2019), the share of subscriptions in Systancia’s revenue grew by 43% in the first half of 2021.

In order to meet the needs of its clients in a health context which has seen remote working become more widespread and new issues emerge in terms of cybersecurity, Systancia has rapidly made all its services available for subscription. Organisations can therefore choose the model best suited to their needs.

For end customers, the vendor has provided several subscription models to suit the financial management of each organisation. The predictable capped flat rate model is suitable for pre-determined cyber budgets. For organisations that cannot predict their consumption in advance, the vendor offers the flexible pay-per-use model.

For distributors and resellers, Systancia’s offers take into account the subscription mechanism and differentiate between initial purchase and renewal. They also allow MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) to share user licences between their clients in order to absorb the initial costs of ramping up and optimise their margins as the business grows.