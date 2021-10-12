Search
Fingerprints’ New Biometric PC Solution Integrated in the HONOR MagicBook V14

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has announced that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the new HONOR MagicBook V14.

Fingerprints expects to see strong growth in the PC segment, both in the short and in the long term, partly due to the fact that significantly more computers are being sold compared to pre-pandemic levels. The share of PCs integrating fingerprint sensors is also expected to increase significantly from today’s relatively low levels. To date, Fingerprints has been awarded design wins with three of the world’s top five PC manufacturers and expects to announce further PC integrations in the near future.




