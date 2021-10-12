Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in G2.com, Inc. Grid Report for Firewall, Cloud, Endpoint and Mobile Data Security

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Check Point Software recognized as a leader for its comprehensive security vision across cloud and on premise security, advanced threat prevention, and mobile security

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announce it has been recognized as a leader in G2’s Grid® Report for Firewall Software. This recognition highlights Check Point Software’s continued focus on integrating cloud and on premise security, enhancing performance and integration across its solution range, and its centralized, unified security management.

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from the user community (voice of the customer), data from online sources and social networks to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time. In each category, customers rated their satisfaction with the solution and provided feedback on their experiences. Check Point Software received Leadership ratings on six grids. Roughly 940 customers consistently rated Check Point Software as a leader with exceptional market presence for Firewall Software, Cloud Data Security, and Mobile Data Security as well as advanced threat prevention, automated data center operations and scalable security management and compliance. With over 3,500 security experts, a world-acclaimed research and intelligence unit, and the broadest ecosystem of business and technology partners, Check Point Software is committed to help protect organizations from 5th generation of cyber attacks.

Customers from small and medium-sized businesses to global enterprises consistently rated Check Point Next Generation Firewall with five stars. Roughly 90% of users said they would recommend Check Point Next Generation Firewalls to other organizations. Customer reviews from the reports include:

A Telecommunication Engineer said that Check Point Next Generation Firewalls “best advantage is the maximum level of security. The database of signatures and threats are constantly updated, the solution allows you to stop zero-days attacks.”

A user in Financial Services shared that “Check Point Next Generation Firewalls ease of management via that Smart Console Dashboard is what keeps our [their] infrastructure easy to manage and support. As part of the day to day operations, knowing that you can manage, check logs and investigate issues in one central dashboard makes it easier to troubleshoot and investigate issues in the network.”

An Executive Sponsor in Government Administration shared that Check Point Next Generation Firewall “is an excellent product where I can easily admin the main security aspects.”

Check Point Software is transforming how organizations secure their hybrid data centers with Check Point R81.10, Quantum Maestro, and the Quantum Smart-1 security management appliances. Given the results of G2’s evaluations, Check Point Software customers can feel confident that the technology will simplify their data center workflow orchestration and scale their security gateways on demand.