De la Théorie à la pratique











Fingerprint Cards AB’s announced second-generation T-Shape® sensor module and software platform for payments, FPC-BEP

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB’s announced second-generation T-Shape® sensor module and software platform for payments, FPC-BEP, have passed the accuracy and security test performed by Bank Card Test Center (BCTC). BCTC is an independent third-party test service provider based in China and is accredited by global standardization organizations and payment schemes.

The test is based on the Fingerprint Identification Card Technical Guide set by China UnionPay and means that the highest level of security and accuracy has been passed from both consumers’, banks’ and card manufacturers’ perspectives.




