Yubico offers advice for safe online shopping this year

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ahead of Black Friday tomorrow, and as online shopping looks set to break annual records, John Gilbert, General Manager UK& at Yubico, explores the most common cybercrime tactics consumers should look out for and how best they can protect themselves online.

Convincing scam websites or emails are common phishing methods that give bad guys a way in, and will be more dangerous this year as Brits will do most of their Black Friday and Christmas shopping online. Through phishing scams, a hacker will aim to get login and other information to gain access to your online accounts and payment details.