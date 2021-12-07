Fighting Back Against Cyberattacks: VMware Answers ’SOS’ of Understaffed Security Teams

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Security Operations Center (SOC) teams are understaffed and overwhelmed by cyberattacks that are increasing in both volume and sophistication. Amid the rapidly evolving threat landscape, security teams are spending too much time monitoring and validating alerts instead of gaining visibility and an understanding of the threats in their environment. A new VMware Carbon Black Cloud capability helps fill the gaps of understaffed security teams by providing 24/7/365 monitoring, alert triage, and threat analyst guidance on policy changes as well as assistance with threat containment in the event of an incident.

Introducing Managed Detection and Response for Endpoints and Workloads

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for endpoints and workloads provides critical insight into attacks along with recommendations for policy changes customers can take to remediate the threat. VMware Carbon Black Cloud MDR, supported by a world-class team of security experts, helps enterprises respond more quickly to cyberattacks. Our analysts monitor and analyze the data for our MDR customers in the VMware Carbon Black Cloud using advanced machine learning and algorithmic tool sets.

The new offering will provide security and IT teams with increased visibility and faster incident response, helping to reduce SOC staffing pressures and freeing up time for the security team to proactively hunt threats to better protect their organizations.

Threat Analyst Support to Stay One Step Ahead of Attackers

VMware analysts monitor MDR customer environments around the clock to protect the organization and provide critical threat intelligence. They can notify customer IT and security teams via email of threats and provide specific policy changes to address the threat via the VMware Carbon Black Cloud. In addition, analysts are available to provide customers with incident remediation guidance and assist with threat containment during an incident