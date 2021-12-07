IKOULA launched CloudStack and XCP-ng

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

For the management of their cloud environment, IKOULA decided to choose the open-source way by combining the power of CloudStack with the simplicity of the open-source hypervisor XCP-ng. Тhe turnkey combination was carefully selected following the long-term company strategy to guarantee a constant product evolution, reliability and simplicity for their customers. As a result, IKOULA is now among the most innovative cloud and managed services providers in Europe, with an extensive portfolio of cloud solutions. Moreover, a large number of customers use their CloudStack-orchestrated infrastructure to deploy memory-oriented and storage-oriented VMs or Kubernetes clusters.

The cloud and hosting market is one of the most competitive in the tech industry. Companies need to constantly innovate, be creative, offer exceptional service quality and support while keeping a competitive price. Choosing an open-source technology stack is a strategic decision taken by IKOULA. They eliminate all vendor lock-ins and ensure the company has full control over their infrastructure by being open-source. Other significant benefits are the easy management of extensive infrastructure, guaranteed reliability, and seamless scalability.

CloudStack and XCP-ng also give a financial advantage to IKOULA, which is extremely important in their market segment. According to their team, operating XCP-ng and CloudStack results in greatly reduced costs than other solutions. They have also greatly reduced their reliance on 3rd parties to help maintain their environment.

At this stage, IKOULA manages a large CloudStack environment with 100+ hosts in 8 different zones and 6600+ customers using it. They can make live updates and upgrades of the system without any service interruptions for the end-users. Among the most valuable CloudStack features for them are the multi-tenancy of the solution, its scalability and the power to easily manage hundreds of hosts and thousands of VMs.