F-Secure comment on KP cyber attack

February 2022 by John Rodgers Principal Incident Response Consultant at F-Secure

“This incident seems rather normal for a ransomware attack hitting a food manufacturing/distribution company. While it’s hard to say how long it would really take them to get back up and running, it is good to see that KP is under no illusion that it may take them at least 2 months to get back and running.”