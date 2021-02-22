ExtraHop Ranked Third for 2019 Market Share in Network Intelligence and Threat Analytics

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced that it was ranked third for 2019 market share by IDC as part of its recently released report “Worldwide Network Intelligence and Threat Analytics Market Shares, 2019: How the Network Is Used to Unmask the Adversary." The research assessed the Network Intelligence and Threat Analytics (NITA) Market , which the authors state “roughly tracks to a more common industry acronym: network detection and response (NDR).”

Thirty-three vendors are included in the research, with IDC estimating that the category has now reached over $1.3 billion in annual revenue, growing 24 percent year-over-year. The top three vendors in the report by revenue, including ExtraHop, account for over a third of that total revenue. The growth experienced by ExtraHop outpaced the category overall, with 42 percent year-over-year growth.

"What seems like a natural extension of the network is that the mobility of data, the actions of users, and performance-related criteria could be turned on its head to be used to find indicators of compromise (IoCs), and chart the path of the adversary," says Chris Kissel, research director, Security and Trust Products at IDC. "What has been somewhat surprising is that by way of extending the network to include work-from-home employees, network intelligence and threat analytics (NITA) vendors have been a large part of the cybersecurity stack in 2020."

ExtraHop Reveal(x) secures enterprises from ever-increasing advanced threats with network detection and response. Reveal(x) provides complete east-west visibility, real-time threat detection inside the perimeter, and intelligent response at scale to help security organizations stay ahead of the advanced threats like supply chain attacks, zero days, and APTs.

"As advanced threats continue to evolve and evade traditional tools, security leaders are seeking new approaches to improve visibility, detection, and response," said Sri Sundaralingam, VP of Security and Cloud Solutions at ExtraHop. "The growth of the NITA –– or NDR –– category, underscores the unique value that the network vantage point can provide for security teams especially as resources move to the cloud, remote sites, and even the home office."