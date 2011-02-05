HID Global is Recognized as a Market Leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication Solutions Report

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

London, UK, February 23, 2021 – HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has been recognized as the overall top challenger and included in the market leadership category in the KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication Solutions report. The analyst firm’s new report examines the product/service functionality and relative market share of 18 companies in this space as well as their innovative approaches to providing modern solutions.

KuppingerCole cited the following strengths of HID Global and its HID® Authentication Platform:

FIDO 2.0 certified

Easy-to-use flow-chart style management and policy authoring interface

Comprehensive device intelligence can be collected using secure SDK

Has identity assurance and strong credentialing capabilities

Risk engine can output to payment processing services

Hardware token manufacturer; supplier to OEMs

Approximately 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies use HID solutions today and the company has issued more than 500 million secure credentials to date. In the banking sector, HID has supplied secure identity solutions to more than 120 of the world’s leading banks, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) native authentication platform serving millions of consumers globally. The company is also a globally trusted Certificate Authority (CA) that protects billions of dollars of global transactions, and its authenticators simplify regulatory compliance with Open Banking regulations.