Expereo acquires Globalinternet

October 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Globalinternet’s capabilities further fuels Expereo’s rapid growth trajectory, following this year’s earlier acquisition of connectivity intelligence platform, Comsave. The investment not only evidences the company’s vision supported by APAX Partners, it also reflects its ambition to lead a revolution in Global Internet-based networking, where Internet access is simplified, optimized and within reach worldwide.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based applications and SD-WAN technologies puts Internet-based WANs at the center of multinational companies’ business models. Expereo is committed to simplifying the sourcing and management of such network solutions, whilst ensuring customer experience to cater to the needs of its MSP partners and multinational clients.