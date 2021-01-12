Entrust Acquires HyTrust

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Entrust announced that it has acquired HyTrust, Inc. an innovative provider of virtualized and multi-cloud data encryption, key management, and cloud security posture management solutions. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed. By acquiring HyTrust, Entrust adds a critical management layer for encryption, cryptographic keys, and cloud security policy to its digital security solutions, serving the data protection and compliance needs of organizations accelerating their digital transformations.

Based in Mountain View, Calif. and founded in 2007, HyTrust solutions automate security controls for software-defined computing, networking, and storage workloads to achieve the highest levels of visibility, granular policy control and data protection. HyTrust customers can accelerate cloud and virtualization cost savings while improving their security posture through real-time automation and security policy enforcement; adapting quickly to compliance requirements; and preventing unplanned outages. HyTrust partners include VMware, IBM, Cisco, Intel, Google, Amazon, and In-Q-Tel. The privately held company has approximately 50 employees who will join Entrust with the acquisition.

Entrust and HyTrust have partnered on joint solutions that combine Entrust nShield® hardware security modules (HSMs) with HyTrust DataControl and KeyControl cryptographic key management servers (KMS). The joint solutions centralize and automate cryptographic key management, enabling enterprises to consistently generate and control encryption key lifecycles at scale. With this acquisition, Entrust plans to accelerate security and compliance solutions for on-premise, hybrid, virtualized and multi-cloud environments.