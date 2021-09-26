Enablon announces Version 9.3 of the Enablon Vision Platform

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Enablon announces a brand-new release of its integrated risk management platform, adding enhancements in user navigation, deployment options, mobile use cases and cross-domain functionality: Version 9.3 of the Enablon Vision Platform enables customers to obtain a holistic view of risk across their enterprise, a mandatory requirement to increase operational excellence.

Benefits of Enablon Vision Platform Version 9.3:

Single sign-on and enhanced, consistent user interface and navigation: Navigate between capabilities across the platform using one set of credentials for easy access.

Public cloud offering with more options for service continuity: Meet enterprise-class IT requirements through additional worldwide, public cloud deployment options. Save time in the field with new mobile functionality for Permit to Work and Incident Reporting.

Drive collaboration between previously siloed teams with four cross-domain use cases to manage operational risk:

Lessons learned from incidents delivered straight into operational frontline for better Control of Work planning

Visualize EHS KPIs within Barrier Management for real-time view on leading indicators

Access Bowtie view of risk from the centralized risk register in Risk Management to view level of control effectiveness

Access Bowtie view of risk from Barrier Management for full real-time overview of barrier integrity combined with control effectiveness

Address challenges in risk and operations by equipping staff with new expert solutions, including:

Calculate aggregated control effectiveness from multiple indicators across the platform

Integration with RiskLens to perform financial impact quantification of risks

Leverage the Value Reporting Foundation’s SASB framework for ESG reporting through the integration of the SASB Standards and SASB Materiality Map® into the Enablon Vision platform

Version 9.3 is available now for new Enablon customers and as an upgrade for existing customers.