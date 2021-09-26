GlobalPlatform secures IoT device network management with free MUD File Service

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

GlobalPlatform has launched its free beta manufacturer usage description (MUD) File Service to simplify and secure IoT device network onboarding and management. The service helps manufacturers to easily share the intent, capabilities and requirements of their devices.

MUD files enable a network to automatically identify the requirements and allowed behaviors for specific devices. These can then be communicated to services like firewalls and network management systems. This enables the network to protect the connected devices, and be protected against devices that are not behaving as they should during provisioning and throughout their lifecycle.

MUD is a recognized international standard published by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

GlobalPlatform is currently offering a free Beta version of its MUD File Service under its broader IoTopia initiative, practical implementation strategy to support the deployment and management of secure IoT devices. More capabilities will be added to the service as it expands and evolves to serve the changing needs of manufacturers and network managers.