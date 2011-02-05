EliteCyber Academy the innovative solution to the UK and French talent gap in cybersecurity

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

In a partnership with Nativ Levy, Former Israeli Military Intelligence Officer, EliteCyber Group have expanded their commitment to developing cybersecurity talent within the UK and French market.

EliteCyber Group are already an international cybersecurity recruitment consultancy dedicated to placing high-performing professionals to protect business’s data, systems, and people. EliteCyber Group is also part of the Recruitment Entrepreneur portfolio, backed by former Dragons’ Den start and recruitment ambassador, James Caan CBE,

EliteCyber Academy is powered by CyberCamp founded by Nativ to provide cybersecurity knowledge and skills that companies and governments need to protect their people and infrastructure.

As part of a digital and interconnected world, businesses face an increasing number of cybersecurity threats. The team at EliteCyber have now dedicated resource to expanding the career possibilities for those interested in a cybersecurity profession through their partnership with Nativ.

The academy teaches the core fundamentals necessary for a graduating student to begin their career in a junior cybersecurity position. Graduating students at EliteCyber Academy will be proficient in:

• Operating System Administration (Linux and Windows)

• Computer Networking Fundamentals

• Host and Network Security

• Penetration Testing

• Web Application Security

• Digital Forensics an Incident Response

Each student will be given an opportunity to work as a team and individually to create a secure digital environment and face many technical challenges that would present during their career. On completion of the course, the graduate will become part of a community of professionals working in cybersecurity due to the training provided by Nativ and EliteCyber Academy.

On launching the course, Nativ Levy said: “Our students typically have a passion to solve technical problems. The intellectual challenge of overcoming seemingly impossible tasks is rewarding in its own right.

In the past, my team and I were presented with challenges that we first thought were unbreakable, but when you come together as a team to plan and research, you can solve them.”

Laurent Halimi, founding CEO of EliteCyber Group, said: “As an international talent partner to the cybersecurity space, we have witnessed the skills gap throughout the industry. Resolving this problem required adept professionals eager to continually learn and progress through their cybersecurity careers if we’re to successfully create a secure digital and interconnected environment.”

