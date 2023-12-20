ElastiFlow Secures $3 Million Seed Funding from Venture Guides

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

ElastiFlow Inc. announced the successful completion of a $3 million seed funding round led by Venture Guides. The investment will fuel the ElastiFlow mission to redefine the landscape of network observability and propel the company’s growth.

As part of this milestone, ElastiFlow is proud to unveil an innovative adaptation of the new Elastic Time Series Data Streams (TSDS) offering. ElastiFlow has redesigned this product to significantly reduce unsampled Flow Data Storage Costs. With ElastiFlow TSDS, customers can realize savings of up to 70%, making the collection of unsampled flow data more economical and efficient than ever before.

Ben Nye, Managing Partner at Venture Guides, commended ElastiFlow’s achievements, stating, "We have been thoroughly impressed with the ElastiFlow leadership team and their deep domain expertise," said Ben Nye, Managing Partner at Venture Guides. "Customers love ElastiFlow’s open data approach to network and security and the role it will play in shaping the future of observability."

This strategic funding from Venture Guides will empower ElastiFlow to continue to develop cutting-edge solutions and execute on the plan to be the leading network observability solution.

ElastiFlow TSDS enables enterprises to collect unsampled flow data more efficiently. Most enterprises default to collecting sampled flow - sacrificing the valuable security and network traffic insights that unsampled network flow data can reveal. This is especially the case now that enterprises are seeing the real value that AI and ML models can provide. The ElastiFlow Open Data approach to Network Observability enables enterprises to collect, transform, normalize, translate and enrich network records and realize the valuable insights that come from exposing security, application and network data to AI and ML models.