Egress Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced its designation as a Distinguished Vendor TAG Cyber Security Quarterly for the third quarter of 2021.

In 2021, the frequency and scale of cyberattacks has increased and touched businesses and critical infrastructure ranging from hospitals to power plants. Amid the growing intensity and risks associated with these threats, the need for research and insight from leading experts is becoming more important as enterprises, governments, and individuals seek to stay one step ahead of looming threats and protect against the damage they can inflict on vital systems.

TAG Cyber selected Egress as one of only a handful of industry-leading cybersecurity and information management technology solution providers, to assist with its new report. The latest report features independent and cutting-edge research and insights on topics such as data breaches, identity and vulnerability management, and many others. The report is available today for free download here: https://www.tag-cyber.com/advisory/... or via the Egress website.

The Q3 2021 Security Quarterly offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem.