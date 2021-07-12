CliAtec, Rentaload service partner in Spain

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

With the rapid growth of digitization due to the pandemic, data centres have had to adapt their infrastructures to the new situation of demand for connectivity.

On the one hand, they have had to adapt their facilities and, on the other, they have had to face stress tests never seen before, due to the peak in traffic and the increase in the data processing.

Commissioning and load banks

In this scenario, the commissioning phase and load banks take on special relevance. It is in this start-up phase when the stress tests are carried out and the real load they need is verified. And for this, load banks are essential for different reasons:

• Load banks simulate the thermal load of IT equipment before installation.

• They subject data centres to different stress scenarios, both in terms of electrical power and thermal load.

• They help to validate and verify that the air conditioning and electrical security infrastructures of a data centre have been installed following the project requirements.

In commissioning protocols, these tests are carried out in phases 4 and 5, where the electrical systems and the air conditioning systems are subjected to a stress test at full load to detect possible failures or inappropriate loads. Rentaload offers connected solutions to test data centre infrastructures, with a wide range of smart load banks adaptable to different environments. In such a way, it is possible to check, test and verify the power and cooling systems of a data centre during levels 4 and 5 of commissioning, as well as evaluate the reliability, efficiency and performance of all installed systems.

European partner network

Rentaload is present in the FLAP & Dublin market - contemplates in this agreement with CliAtec 360º Data Center its introduction in the Spanish / Portuguese market, which is consolidated as a meeting point for Internet traffic in the South of Europe.

In this way, Rentaload can intervene quickly in all its European projects and offer quality services thanks to its local partners. Madrid’s application as a digital hub in southern Europe has concentrated important technological projects in our territory, with the projection of innovative hyper-scale data centres. RentaLoad and CliAtec 360º Data Center participate in some of these emblematic innovative data centre projects, providing efficient solutions for the start-up phases.