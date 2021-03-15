Duo Security’s Matthew Smith joins Tessian as its new Chief Strategy Officer

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tessian announces that it has hired Matthew Smith as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to build and grow business development. Smith joins Tessian from access security platform Duo Security, where he acted as its Global Vice President of Partner Sales and Business Development.

In his role as Tessian’s CSO, Smith will be responsible for running alliances and integrations, building out the channel for the company globally, and transforming the way in which the company distributes its Human Layer Security platform to new customers.

Working closely with Tessian’s Product and Engineering teams, Smith will also be responsible for identifying opportunities for Tessian to partner with other world leading security and technology companies. He will help integrate their workflows and protection into the Tessian platform so that customers can empower their employees to do their best work, without security getting in the way.

Smith has over 18 years of experience in growing teams and organizations, as well as building new routes to market and strategic relationships. At Duo Security, Smith built the strategy, structure and the partner business unit and drove triple digit growth each year, across new routes to market in all market segments. He also worked on Duo’s IPO and acquisition tracks, before the company was acquired by Cisco in 2018. Prior to Duo, Smith held senior business development and partner roles at Symantec and Dell.