Veeam Recognizes Winners of the 2020 ProPartner Awards in the Middle East

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced yesterday afternoon the 2020 Veeam Partner Awards winners during the online Partner Summit for the Middle East. The annual awards acknowledge the success and dedication of the most successful Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSP) partners who have excelled in providing their customers with best-in-class support and expertise helping them to cope with the challenges of accelerated digital transformation and increasingly complex customer needs while leveraging modern Cloud Data Management strategies to ensure that business data is available and protected at all times.

The following Veeam ProPartners and VCSPs in the Middle East were awarded during the virtual event:

• The Fastest Growth of the Year: STC (Saudi Arabia)
• The Most Active Partner of the Year: Seven Seas (UAE)
• The Highest Revenue of the Year: Alpha Data (UAE)
• The Most Significant Project of the Year: NATCOM (Saudi Arabia)
• The Best VCSP Partner of the Year: Oman Data Park (Oman)
• The Best Subscription Reselling Partner of the Year: Gulf Business Machines (UAE)
• The Best Veeam Backup for Office 365 Reselling Partner of the Year: ICT (Qatar)
• The Veeam University Award of the Year: Bahwan IT (Bahrain)

The Veeam ProPartner Network is a global ecosystem of partners that work directly and indirectly with one another to build, market, and sell Veeam-powered services and solutions. ProPartner VAR and VCSP partners have access to customized programs, tools and resources designed to enable them to become more profitable and drive growth according to




