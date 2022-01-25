DoControl Releases a No-Code Security Workflows

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

DoControl announced a no-code security workflows to extend Zero Trust beyond the identity, device and network into the SaaS data layer. Triggered by hundreds of SaaS event types, DoControl’s security workflows address the shortcomings of inflexible hard-coded and out-of-the-box policies by enabling consistent, granular, and customizable data access controls. This allows IT and security teams to enforce powerful SaaS security policies throughout disparate applications being used by organizations, all from a single platform.

By overcoming the fundamental problem associated with applying effective data access security controls to critical SaaS applications, IT and security teams can now address a wide range of use cases driven by over 500 SaaS event types, and select the exact actions, triggers, remediation steps and paths taken in a visual “drag-and-drop” canvas. Workflows are easily customizable to specific applications or use cases via a catalog of playbooks and pre-established templates to help meet organizational security program requirements. Over time, DoControl will intelligently recommend specific policies based on environmental factors and behavioral patterns that present high-levels of risk.

DoControl’s Security Workflow delivers:

Complete Threat Modeling Coverage: Close the gap on existing SaaS application vulnerabilities and risks through automated, self-service remediation.

Limitless Customizations and Use Cases: Trigger workflows based on any SaaS event, which are customizable and can be defined from over 100 pre-established templates.

Centralized Enforcement: Enforce consistent data access controls across diverse SaaS application environments from a single location.

Optimized End-user Experience: Enable citizen developers to streamline secure automated workflows via a no-code, “drag-and-drop” platform.