Digital Shadows launches SocialMonitor – a key defense against executive impersonation on social media

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Digital Shadows, the leader in digital risk protection, today announces a new feature within its SearchLight™ solution enabling organizations to rapidly identify fake social media accounts registered against their key executives – and get them taken down quickly.

Cyber criminals routinely impersonate companies and key personnel on social media. Motivations vary but can include social engineering attacks such as business email compromise or to redirect users to malicious sites carrying malware. However, there can also be malicious attempts to spread disinformation about a company or its brands. Customer service professionals and company handles are also in the cross hairs of cyber criminals.

All social media platforms will take down fake accounts once alerted but keeping on top of the constant creation of fake profiles is a challenge. SocialMonitor overcomes these challenges by adding targeted human collection to SearchLight’s existing broad automated coverage. Digital Shadows customers simply need to register key staff members within the SearchLight portal. Thereafter, users will receive "Impersonating Employee Profile" alerts which will be pre-vetted by its analyst team. This ensures that organizations only receive relevant notifications of concern.