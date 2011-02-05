Device Authority develops HSM Access Controller to help Enterprises protect their critical HSM infrastructure

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Today, enterprise and cloud applications are given direct access to critical resources like HSMs. Although keys never leave the HSM itself, there is little emphasis on controlling the access. Often, the access policies are limited to vendor implementations, and the granular audit trail information is not always available where required. Virtual machines and containers can be cloned, and credentials can be stolen, which compromises access to the HSM. Additionally, it is usually not safe to grant IoT devices direct access to the HSM.

As a result of these security risks, organizations spend a lot of time and money to build their own custom access controls around the core HSM functionality to reduce security risk, standardize the integration process, and support the use case requirements.

Device Authority’s HSM Access Controller (HSMac) offers organizations an out-of-the-box solution which requires minimal effort from their internal teams. HSMAC delivers granular authentication, authorization and audit controls for IoT devices, servers, and applications to prevent unauthorized access to critical HSM infrastructure and mitigate security risks and liability exposure. The audit trails assist with compliance, while the overall increased security posture can help organization with cost savings derived from avoiding security breaches.

The HSMac solution can also be offered in the HSM as a Service model to further solve the Enterprise IoT challenge that customers are facing for IoT use cases.