Acceptto Issued Five U.S. Patents for Authentication, Orchestration and Adaptive Authorization

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Acceptto announced that the company has been issued five U.S. patents, numbers 9742809, 9426183, 10148699, 10325259, and 10387980. These patents have been issued for authentication policy orchestration of user devices, dynamic adaptive authorization and enhanced identity access control as part of Acceptto’s continuous behavioral authentication portfolio of intellectual properties.

The patented technologies help address increasing identity and access management (IAM/CIAM) issues in today’s fight against threat actors. With the wit and stealth of cybercriminals, binary passwords are no longer enough. Acceptto combines its patents in dynamic adaptive authorization and identity information access control to continuously verify legitimate users across all platforms, including mobile, web and workstation applications and services, using modern and proprietary continuous behavioral modeling.

The patents issued focus on three core principles of continuous authentication of policy orchestration, dynamic levels of assurance and behavioral modeling, and consumer-based access control:

Authentication Orchestration: A system and method for risk based authentication using context, behavioral modeling, and policy orchestration.

Dynamic Levels of Assurance: A system and method for issuing an authorization token and performing real-time multi-factor authentication (MFA) using a unique device or devices to enable authorization to perform secure services for an online service based on desired on-demand level of assurance.

Consumer-based Access Control: A method and system for receiving at an identity organization, individually or as a Joint Identity Security Network, a request for registration and verification of the identity information and configuring a specific user-selected policy for notification and authorization of such identity requests of a desired (or intended) identity service (or a plurality of services) associated with the targeted user identification.

Acceptto offers a unified web, mobile, workstation and call center continuous authentication solution that eliminates the risk of binary authentication such as passwords, two-factor authentication (2FA) and other forms of MFA including biometrics, that fall short of addressing the IAM/CIAM challenges. Using a simple to use policy orchestration and a powerful AIML-powered risk engine Acceptto delivers Continuous Behavioral Authentication™ to their Fortune 500 and SMB clients.