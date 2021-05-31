Device Authority and Medigate Announce Partnership for Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Security Solutions

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority and Medigate, an IoT device security and asset management company dedicated to healthcare, today announce their partnership for securing the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). Whether to improve the cybersecurity of IoMT, or directly address other challenges, this partnership delivers Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDOs) important new integrated capabilities.

Explosive spending on the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is ushering in a healthcare revolution. And COVID-inspired advances to telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) are compounding the trend. But connected medical progress comes with a price. IoMT devices and their ability to connect to Healthcare IT systems have also increased cyber risks. They must be effectively addressed, as cyberattacks do not just pose a threat to the financial business interests of the HDO but present potential patient safety risks.

The Medigate platform fuses its understanding of clinical workflows with unmatched device profiling capabilities and knowledge of authorized operating requirements. This allows the company to instantly detect anomalous device behaviors and trigger appropriate remediation workflows. It also enables instant threat corelations to the HDO’s potentially impacted assets.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler™ platform uses patented Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ technology to address the identity access management challenges. KeyScaler is especially effective for medical devices, as it secures the medical devices’ identity and offers an automated approach for registration and authentication. These measures protect sensitive patient data and other information exchanged among a wide range of devices – from smartphones to tablets, to large surgical robots or any other device that leverages standard digital certificate protocols.

This partnership also opens the possibilities of retrofitting Device Authority’s KeyScaler to legacy devices. This has the potential to deliver significant ROI, cost savings and help HDO’s more rapidly comply with new and pending security guidance, directives, and regulations.