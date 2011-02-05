Search
Dell Technologies’ Adrian McDonald promoted into consolidated EMEA leadership role

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Effective February 3, 2020, Adrian McDonald will become EMEA President for Dell Technologies tripling the size of his current organisation. In his new role, he will be responsible for all businesses, including PCs, server, storage and services, across the Europe Middle East & Africa region.

McDonald is a passionate and vastly experienced leader with over 30 years of IT industry experience. With a deep understanding of the territory, having lived in and held leadership roles in many of the key hubs, such as Milan, Zurich, Johannesburg, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Vienna, Frankfurt, and London, he is perfectly placed to lead Dell Technologies in EMEA and to guide and serve the boardrooms of Europe on how to succeed in the digital age through technology investment.




