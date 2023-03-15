Delinea Delivers Privileged Access Management Enhancements on the Latest Macs to Reduce Risk of Cyber Attacks Through Workstations

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Delinea announced new features for Privilege Manager, its solution for managing privileged access on Windows and Mac workstations. Updates in this release include improvements to the native MacOS agent, ensuring that the same authorization controls can be applied in a timely manner to newer Macs with M1 processors as well as older Intel-based Macs.

68% of organizations have experienced one or more endpoint attacks that successfully compromised data or IT infrastructure, according to a study by the Ponemon Institute. In addition, IDC estimates that Macs now make up 23% of endpoints in enterprises, up from 17% in 2019. Given the high risk associated with endpoints and the growing adoption of Macs, organizations will need to focus on managing the permissions that both users and applications are entitled to on those devices.

Manage local admins, granularly elevate privileges, and control applications on Macs and Windows

The latest update to the native MacOS agent for Privilege Manager provides controls equivalent to those of the .Net agent used on Intel-based Macs and optimizes Delinea’s ability to rapidly respond when Apple makes changes or publishes updates to MacOS. Privilege Manager administrators can continue to create and enforce policies consistently against Windows and Mac workstations while users can remain confident that updates are quickly applied when OS changes are made. These enhancements help organizations reduce risk from malware and ransomware, while limiting the productivity impact on users and decreasing the workload on IT and security teams charged with managing privileged access policies.

Across both Windows and Mac workstations, administrators can use the Delinea Policy Framework to automatically create the most common privileged access policies. Privilege Manager can remove local administrator privileges from workstation users. Policies can also granularly elevate privileges to specific actions based on observed normal behaviors as well as allow specific applications to operate with semi-elevated privileges when needed. IT and security teams can automate up to 99% of application controls while observing behavior and analytics to set policies for the remaining 1% of unknown applications.