DCspine connects maincubes on its 100Gbit network backbone

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

The AMS01 Datacenter of maincubes at Schiphol-Rijk is the first OCP Ready™ Datacenter in Continental Europe. Focused on OCP, maincubes offers a unique proposition compared to other datacenters in the Netherlands and Europe. Recently, interconnection platform DCspine connected maincubes AMS01 on its network backbone.

DCspine and maincubes have a very complementary vision. maincubes positions itself as a carrier neutral datacenter with a strong focus on Open Compute. This Open Compute principle fits seamlessly with the Open Networking principles that DCspine is based on. The principles of these movements have strong focus on the seamless interconnection between different parties, creating increased flexibility, efficiency, and scalability and allowing customers to achieve better performance and faster innovation.

As an OCP Ready™ datacenter, maincubes AMS01 delivers OCP’s enhanced flexibility and performance alongside existing advanced technology, higher power densities in kW, and improved energy efficiency. maincubes builds on its promise to drive the adoption of OCP and innovation for datacenters. The datacenter in Schiphol-Rijk is also the location of the European OCP Experience Center, where CIOs, CTO’s, ICT managers, and datacenter managers can experience for themselves the benefits of OCP principles for their organizations. In the Experience Center, they can also test and try out OCP solutions for their specific situations.

DCspine’s software-defined platform provides real time connectivity services on a national backbone with at least 100Gbit capacity. Since 2017, DCspine has connected 75+ datacenters in the Netherlands and Belgium, has welcomed more than 200 IT and cloud providers on the network and has upgraded the maximum capacity to 400Gbit in certain areas of the network.