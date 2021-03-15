Cynet’s Newly Appointed Chief Security Strategist, Chris Roberts

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cynet announced that Chris Roberts, a recognized cybersecurity researcher and newly appointed Chief Security Strategist for Cynet will launch a new CISO community specifically designed to help cybersecurity firms.

The interactive community will support CISOs who want to share experiences, collaborate on best practices, coordinate initiatives, discover new resources or simply just need a place to talk. Roberts, an experienced cyber researcher and ethical hacker will leverage his 20-plus years of security experience to assist and guide organizations of all sizes looking to simplify their cybersecurity methodologies and processes through consolidation and automation.

The slate of events planned for 2021 include the launch of ‘Virtual CISO Office Hours’ in which Chris will provide free consulting and advice to organizations with small security teams and limited resources to help them build structured plans to strengthen their security posture.

Roberts is also set to launch "The CISO challenge," a competition that will allow cybersecurity executives from around the world to test their skills and allow their teams to share in a prize fund. The calendar of events is punctuated by a series of webinars led by Roberts with specially invited guests spanning topical areas that are specifically focused on the way resource-constrained organizations manage their cybersecurity challenges. The series kicks off with a March 31st live webinar.

In March, Cynet announced it closed a $40 million Series C funding round led by Greenfield Partners with participation from existing investors, including Norwest Venture Partners, Vintage Investment Partners, BlueRed Partners and Deutsche Telekom.

The investment will be used to meet the vigorous demand for Cynet’s Autonomous XDR Platform from companies of all sizes, including those with small security teams. Following a 600% sales increase in North America during 2020, Cynet is poised to maintain its rapid expansion in the North American and European markets.