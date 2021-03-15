Search
ITrust and the Ministerial Direction for Artificial Intelligence (DMIA) sign a convention to promote the safety of algorithms and AI

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mr. JASPERS, Prefect in charge of cybersecurity projects at the DMIA, and Mr. David OFER, Vice-President of ITrust, signed on Tuesday, March 09, 2021 a partnership agreement to promote the development and security of algorithms and Artificial Intelligence.

In the presence of Mr. the Deputy J.M MIS, ITrust and the DMIA have initiated a collaboration on common strategic research topics:

- A working group bringing together Data Scientists from the DMIA and ITrust, focusing on methods for securing algorithms.
- The development of Artificial Intelligence in France and in partner countries, thanks to the preparation of studies concerning public organizations, the Artificial Intelligence strategies of the nations, or via cooperation actions.
- The development of an area of excellence, the Security Operation Centers (SOC), by leveraging the resources of ITrust’s Machine Learning laboratory, to promote French and European sovereign solutions in a competitive international market.




