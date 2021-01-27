Cymulate Integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cymulate, one of the only SaaS-based Continuous Security Validation platform to operationalize the entire MITRE ATT&CK® framework, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and has integrated Cymulate with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. These integrations streamline the process of continuous security validation and prioritize remediation efforts, delivering operational efficiencies and better security to Microsoft customers.

The integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint capabilities enables organizations to assess and optimize its protection and detection capabilities against evolving threats. Cymulate correlates EDR findings with hacking techniques, behavior-based attacks and malware launched from the Cymulate platform to validate endpoint protection efficacy against new threats and accurate detection and alerts of possible attacks.

Cymulate also integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s threat and vulnerability management capabilities and correlates threat intelligence-led attack simulations launched from the Cymulate platform to vulnerabilities identified by the vulnerability management module. It also provides attack-path visualization of vulnerable machines within the customer’s network. The integration enables Microsoft and Cymulate customers to prioritize remediation and patching efforts based on the actual risk that vulnerabilities and vulnerable machines create within their environment.

Defender for Endpoint is a holistic, cloud-delivered endpoint security solution that includes risk-based vulnerability management and assessment, attack surface reduction, behavioral-based and cloud-powered next generation protection. The solution also offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), automatic investigation and remediation, managed hunting services, rich APIs, and unified security management.