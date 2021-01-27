Barracuda Introduces Resilient Backup Platform to Protect Data in Microsoft Office 365

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Barracuda announced the latest version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup with a new platform that delivers a fast search and restore experience for Office 365 data, including Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive. Compared to traditional backup and recovery solutions, a cloud-native solution provides scale and resiliency, fast performance, and wide global coverage to protect Office 365 data born in the cloud.

According to an October 2020 Microsoft blog post: “This quarter, Microsoft 365 users around the world generated more than 30 billion collaboration minutes in a single day as people communicated, collaborated, and co-authored content across work, life, and learning. This new metric combines both synchronous and asynchronous collaboration and reflects the changing nature of work.”

“Remote working and the ongoing evolution of workforce distribution models and dynamics have driven the adoption of cloud-based productivity and communication apps like Microsoft Team,” said Toni El Inati - RVP Sales, META & CEE, Barracuda Networks. “Protecting Microsoft Office 365 data requires a modern cloud-native approach. With this in mind, the latest version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup has been purpose built for the cloud. It allows fast set up, simple management and no maintenance, all while offering robust protection.”

Highlights of the new version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup include:

• Scale and resiliency: Cloud-native platform (built and runs in the cloud) across a global range of locations.

• Fastest performance: Simple management makes it easy to monitor your backups to find and immediately restore what you’re looking for. Easy sign up and set up could have customers running first backups in 5 minutes.

• Ease of use: New fast modern user interface with improved visibility and brand-new dashboard.

The latest version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is based on a new, modern cloud-native platform that lays the foundation for:

• Extending to new data sources such as additional SaaS applications.

• Integrating with Barracuda’s security services such as threat protection.

• Adding data security capabilities such as data classification and data loss prevention.