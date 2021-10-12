Cymulate Broadens Scope to Offer Extended Security Posture Management

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cymulate announced the next generation Extended Security Posture Management (XPSM) platform leveraging its native, Offensive Security technology and capabilities to widely support customers’ security and business needs.

The combination of these new capabilities follows several product launches over the last six months and provides end-to-end validation of an organization’s cyber security posture. XSPM incorporates four fundamental pillars tied together with analytics to provide meaningful security posture insights: Attack Surface Management, Continuous Automated Red Teaming and Breach and Attack Simulation alongside an Advanced Purple Teaming framework.

Attack Surface Management (ASM)

Helping organizations understand how hackers might get an initial foothold, ASM tools scan domains, sub domains, IPs, ports and other assets for internet facing vulnerabilities. These functions alongside Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), that could be used in a social engineering attack or a phishing campaign. Combined with Vulnerability Prioritization Technology (VPT), these capabilities empower security teams to efficiently prioritize vulnerabilities and mitigation steps, ensuring shorter time to remediation.

Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART)

Moving beyond reconnaissance to answering: “how can an adversary breach my defenses?” CART tools attempt to penetrate the organization by analyzing the exposed vulnerabilities and autonomously deploying attack campaigns that penetrate the network. After gaining the initial foothold, an attack subsequently propagates within the network in search of critical information or assets, for example by triggering a well-crafted phishing email.

Breach Attack Simulation (BAS)

BAS tools launch simulated attack scenarios out of the box, correlates findings to security controls (email and web gateways, WAF, endpoint, etc.) and provides mitigation guidance. These tools are primarily used by blue teams to perform security control optimization.

Advanced Purple Teaming

Advanced Purple Teaming Framework expands BAS into the creation and automation of advanced and custom attack scenarios. These tools easily follow the MITRE ATT&CK® framework to model a threat actor, enabling security practitioners to create complex scenarios from predefined resources to custom binaries and executions. Customized scenarios can be used to exercise incident response playbooks, proactive threat hunting and to automate security assurance procedures and health checks.

The XSPM platform provides out-of-the-box, expert and threat intelligence-led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for all maturity levels, and constantly updated. Deployable within minutes, Cymulate enables security professionals to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their cybersecurity posture end-to-end, across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.