ThreatQuotient to Showcase ThreatQ Solution at GITEX Technology Week 2021

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

ThreatQuotient will be highlighting the efficiency and effectiveness of their data-driven security operations with ThreatQ at the region’s largest technology event

ThreatQuotient™ will be showcasing ThreatQ, their Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), at GITEX Technology Week 2021 to be held from October 17-21. With ThreatQ, ThreatQuotient will be demonstrating a range of solutions that support data-driven approaches such as Extended Detected and Response (XDR) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platforms.

ThreatQ is an open and extensible tool that empowers organizations to automate the intelligence lifecycle, quickly understand threats, make informed decisions, and accelerate detection and response. It supports both standard and custom integrations, with feeds and security systems. ThreatQ also enables data-driven Extended Detection & Response (XDR). Its adaptive data engine imports and aggregates external and internal data, curates and analyses it for decision making and action, and exports a prioritized data flow across the infrastructure. Moreover, ThreatQ’s SOAR harmonizes disparate systems to orchestrate and automate response.

ThreatQuotient combines human intelligence and automation in a threat-centric platform by integrating an organization’s existing processes and technologies into a single security architecture. With customizable workflows, customer-defined configurations and integrations, ThreatQuotient accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration across teams for proactive detection, analysis, and response to threats and data.

ThreatQuotient will be participating alongside their distributor, Starlink, at H1-C1 (Starlink booth). Their senior executives and cybersecurity experts will be available to interact with visitors and professionals at the event, to discuss the evolving threat landscape and demonstrate how ThreatQuotient’s solutions can equip their organizations with the skills required to overcome and prevent these threats from impacting their business.