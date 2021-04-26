Search
Cylera Announces Addition of Core to Cloud to Global Channel Partner Program

April 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Cylera announced the addition of Core to Cloud to the company’s Global Channel Partner Program.

Based in the U.K. Core to Cloud delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that enable secure digital business in a world of growing threats.

Cylera is a contextually aware platform for asset management, risk analysis and threat detection. The platform is purpose-built for complex, high-impact environments, and combines comprehensive contextual awareness with a deep understanding of operational workflows. Cylera’s insights and recommendations simplify response playbooks, decrease time to remediation, and enable informed decision making.




